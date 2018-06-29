Police: Driver Cut Off By Vehicle, Shot Multiple Times In Germantown 

BREAKING NEWS: Up To 10 Children Injured In School Bus Accident In Cherry Hill, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police need your help identifying the suspect who shot a driver multiple times in Germantown.

It happened on the 100 block of West Queen Lane, just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the driver in a silver sedan cut off the victim’s car. Someone inside the sedan then opened fire on the other car before fleeing the scene.

The 34-year-old victim was critically injured. Police say at least eight shots were fired from a 9 mm handgun.

The suspect’s vehicle has heavy damage to the passenger side front door area.

Credit: CBS3

If you recognize the shooter’s vehicle, give police a call.

