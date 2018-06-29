Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of senior citizen protesters were taken into police custody on Friday morning after demonstrating against the deportation of immigrants.

Police say six elder activists were arrested for blocking the doors of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on the 800 block of Cherry Street. About 50 protesters were present at the time.

A lawyer for the activists say they were released a short time later with civil code violations.

Activists say they also intend to take part in another major rally Saturday at Logan Circle.

It’s part of a nationwide network of peaceful demonstrations planned to protest the current treatment of immigrants in the United States.