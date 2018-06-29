WEATHER ALERT: First Heat Wave Of Season | Montgomery County Issues Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning | Beat The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of senior citizen protesters were taken into police custody on Friday morning after demonstrating against the deportation of immigrants.

Police say six elder activists were arrested for blocking the doors of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on the 800 block of Cherry Street. About 50 protesters were present at the time.

philly ice protest concatenated 105043 frame 28264 Police: 6 Senior Citizen Protesters Arrested For Blocking Doors Of ICE Building

Six people were arrested protesting in front of the ICE building. (credit: CBS3)

A lawyer for the activists say they were released a short time later with civil code violations.

Activists say they also intend to take part in another major rally Saturday at Logan Circle.

It’s part of a nationwide network of peaceful demonstrations planned to protest the current treatment of immigrants in the United States.

