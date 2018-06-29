Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Multiple children were injured in a school bus accident on the New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill on Friday.

The accident happened on the southbound side near Haddonfield-Berlin Road. There were around 20 people on the bus at the time of the accident.

New Jersey State Police say around eight to 10 children were taken to Cooper Medical Center. None of the injuries are believed to be serious. Six children and two adults were not injured in the accident.

According to police, the bus driver stated the brakes locked, causing the bus to accelerate and lose control.

The bus ended up on its side as it went off the road.

The right lane is currently closed.

