MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The first heat wave of the season has caused Montgomery County to declare a Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning.

The warning goes into effect at noon on Saturday and lasts until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning was issued as it is expected to feel like 100-plus degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“Those especially at risk are very young children, elderly adults, and people with chronic medical conditions and/or taking certain medications. Friends, relatives, or neighbors should check on people who may be at risk,” the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners said in a statement.

Officials also offered some tips to deal with the hot weather:

• Drink plenty of non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated fluids.

• Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

• If at all possible, try to get outdoor work completed during the morning to avoid the warmest part of the day.

• Keep windows and interior doors open when running a fan at home.

• Keep cool by seeking an air-conditioned building if available, if not, seek rest in the shade.–

• Most of the Senior Adult Activity Centers (SAACs) are air-conditioned, as are malls and libraries.