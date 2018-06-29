Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he’s sitting on a curb.

Lancaster police says officers were called around 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man confronting people with a bat.

When an officer arrived at the scene, a group was telling the suspect — 27-year-old Sean Williams — to get away from them. Police say the officer told Williams to sit down several times but he refused to comply. Around two minutes later, Officer Philip Bernot arrived on the scene.

Video posted to Facebook captured Bernot telling Williams to sit on a sidewalk and stick his legs out. Police say Bernot told Williams that if he did not comply that an electronic control device would be used on him. Bernot then uses his stun gun on Williams while the man is sitting, facing away from the officer.

This police officer in Lancaster, Pennsylvania should be fired immediately. After he is fired, the District Attorney should immediately press charges for criminal assault. What he did here is completely illegal. This man was compliant, calm, unarmed, and non-violent. pic.twitter.com/kJCjzAoBiE — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 28, 2018

Police say Williams refused to comply with the officer’s commands.

Police say that a group of people told officers that Williams was “exhibiting increasing erratic behavior over the previous few days” and that he had been outside their residence earlier, wanting to fight them.

Authorities say the people involved in the incident with Williams stated that they did not see the suspect with a bat and no bat was found at the scene.

Mayor Danene Sorace says she was upset by the video, and an investigation into the officer’s use of force is ongoing.

