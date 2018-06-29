WEATHER ALERT: First Heat Wave Of Season |  Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning | Beat The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On April 6 of this year, tragedy struck in Saskatchuwan, Canada, when a semi-truck collided with a bus carrying teenagers from the Humboldt junior hockey team.

Sixteen died and 13 suffered injuries.

humboldt survivor at flyers camp Humboldt Survivor Visits Flyers Development Camp

Credit: (CBS3)

Ryan Straschnitzki, a survivor, got the opportunity to visit the Flyers development camp on Friday.

The 19-year-old was paralyzed from the chest down but making significant progress in his rehab at Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

Straschnitzki and his dad are also staying at Philadelphia’s Ronald McDonald House.

