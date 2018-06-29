Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On April 6 of this year, tragedy struck in Saskatchuwan, Canada, when a semi-truck collided with a bus carrying teenagers from the Humboldt junior hockey team.

How The Sixers Complete The Process Without LeBron James

Sixteen died and 13 suffered injuries.

Ryan Straschnitzki, a survivor, got the opportunity to visit the Flyers development camp on Friday.

The 19-year-old was paralyzed from the chest down but making significant progress in his rehab at Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

Straschnitzki and his dad are also staying at Philadelphia’s Ronald McDonald House.