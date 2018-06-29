Follow CBS PHILLY Facebook Twitter

The best way to end your 4th of July celebrations is watching fireworks with friends and family. With the actual holiday falling smack in the middle of the week, fireworks lovers can rejoice knowing they can probably find more than one show in their area! From the city to the shore, here are the best places to see fireworks light up the sky before, during, and even after the Fourth.

Philly Fireworks

Fireworks at Citizens Bank Park

June 29 and Saturday 30

Fireworks on the Delaware

Fireworks at 9:30 pm

Fireworks on the Parkway

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

July 4, fireworks at 9:30pm

Philadelphia Suburbs

Abington, Montgomery County

Abington Sr. High

900 Highland Ave

July 4, fireworks at dusk

Allentown, Lehigh County

Inside J. Birney Crum Stadium, 21st and Linden streets

July 4, fireworks at 9pm

Ambler, Montgomery County

Wissahickon Middle School

500 Houston Rd

July 6, fireworks at dusk

Bethlehem, Lehigh Valley

Concert by the American Legion Band of Bethlehem, 7:30pm

Payrow Plaza, City Hall, 12 E. Church St., followed by

July 4, fireworks at 9pm from Sand Island.

Chesterbrook, Tredyffrin, Easttown, Chester County

Wilson Farm Park

500 Lee Rd

July 4, fireworks at dusk

Clifton Heights, Delaware County

Clifton Heights Athletic Field

Springfield and Sycamore Aves

July 4, 9:15pm, $6 admission

Conshohocken Family-Fun Day & Fireworks, Montgomery County

Sutcliffe Park

10th Ave & Freedly St

Tuesday July 3, fireworks at 9:30pm

Enjoy a full evening of family-friendly fun in Conshohocken. Festivities include music, food, toys, activities, a karate demo and the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Downingtown, Chester County

Kerr Park

1 Park Lane

July 4, fireworks at dusk

Doylestown Concert & Fireworks, Bucks County

Covenant Bank Amphitheater, Central Park

425 Wells Road

July 15, event begins 7:30pm, fireworks at dusk

Easton, Northampton County

Over Delaware River

July 8, fireworks at 9:30pm

Exton, Chester County

Exton Park

800 E. Swedesford Rd

July 21, fireworks at 9pm

Lansdowne Independence Day Celebration, Delaware County

Penn Wood High School Field

100 Green Ave

July 4, fireworks 9 p.m.

Limerick, Montgomery County

Waltz Golf Farm

303 W Ridge Pk

July 4, fireworks at dusk

Narberth Celebration & Fireworks, Montgomery County

Narberth Park

80 Windsor Ave

July 4, 10 a.m. (fireworks at dusk)

Enjoy a day of activities in the park, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing into the night.

Newtown’s First Fourth, Bucks County

Newtown Middle School

116 Richboro Rd

July 4, fireworks at 9:30pm

Norristown, Montgomery County

Elmwood Park

1661 Harding Blvd

July 4, fireworks at dusk

Phoenixville

Friendship Field

Corner of Fillmore St & Franklin Ave

July 4, fireworks at 9:15pm

Radnor, Delaware County

Radnor High School

130 King of Prussia Rd

July 4, fireworks dusk (gates open at 6:30 p.m.)

Skippack Concert & Fireworks, Montgomery County

Palmer Park

Between Heckler and Creamery Rds

July 4, 6 p.m. (fireworks after concert)

Southampton Independence Day Celebration, Bucks County

Klinger Middle School

1415 Second Street Pike

July 4, 9:30 a.m. parade begins, fireworks at 9:35pm

Upper Merion 4th of July Celebration, Montgomery County

Heuser Park

Beidler Road and Geerdes Blvd

July 4, fireworks at dusk

Jersey Shore

Atlantic City Fourth of July Fireworks

Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ

Wednesday July 4, 10pm

Avalon Beach Fireworks

30th Street Beach

Wednesday July 4, 8:45pm

Beach Haven Fourth of July Fireworks

Beach Haven, NJ

Wednesday July 4, 9pm

Ocean City Fourth of July Celebration

Ocean City Music Pier

Wednesday July 4, 9pm

Oceanfront Promenade

Long Branch, New Jersey

Wednesday July 4, 9pm

Seaside Heights Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza

Seaside Heights Boardwalk, NJ

Wednesday July 4, 9:30pm

Tropicana’s Free Fireworks Series in Atlantic City

Tropicana Casino, Atlantic City, NJ

Wednesday July 4, 10pm

New Jersey

Audubon, Camden County

Audubon High School

Edgewood Ave & Walnut

July 4, dusk

Camden, Camden County

Battleship NJ

62 Battleship Place

Wednesday July 4, 9:30pm $10 admission

Watch the fireworks over the Delaware from the historic Battleship NJ. The evening begins with family-friendly events, including the Philly Zoo on Wheels, live music and the Phillie Phanatic.

Collingswood, Camden County

Collingswood High School

424 Collings Ave

July 4, around 9:15pm

Collingswood has multiple events scheduled for the 4th, including a bike parade in Knight Park, water games at Roberts Pool and a patriotic decorating contest that the whole town gets involved in. The winners of the contest will be announced before the fireworks.

Evesham Township, Burlington County

Cherokee High School

120 Tomlinson Mill Rd

Marlton, NJ

July 4, 9:30pm

Head to the high school anytime after 6:30 p.m. for food and drink vendors, paratroopers, a rally in support of the troops and of course, fireworks. A rain date for the fireworks only is scheduled for July 5th.

Florence Township, Burlington County

Veterans Park Behind Municipal Complex

Saturday July 9, 9:10pm

In addition to the annual parade at noon and a flag raising ceremony, there will be a live concert starting at 6, followed by the fireworks at 9:10 p.m.

Gloucester City, Camden County

Gloucester High School

1300 Market St

July 3, 8:45 p.m.

Haddonfield, Camden County

Haddon Memorial High School Stadium

401 Kings Highway E

July 3, dusk (gates open at 7 p.m.)

Haddon Township, Camden County

Haddon Township High School Stadium

406 Memorial Ave

July 3, dusk (gates open at 7 p.m.)

Marlton Park Fourth of July, Salem County

Woodstown, NJ

Wednesday, Jul 4, 10pm

Millville, Cumberland County

New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville

Wednesday July 4, 9pm

Vineland Concert & Fireworks, Cumberland County

Vineland High School

Chestnut Ave. & Brewster Rd

Tuesday July 3

Wednesday July 4, 7 p.m. (fireworks following concert)

Washington Township Independence Day Celebration, Gloucester County

Washington Lake Park Amphitheater

626 Hurffville Cross-Keys Rd

July 3, 7 p.m. (fireworks around 9 p.m.)

Woodbury, Gloucester County

Woodbury Junior-Senior High School

25 N Broad St

June 30 fireworks at dusk

Delaware

Bethany Beach

Pennsylvania Ave and Garfield Parkway

July 4, fireworks at dusk



Dover

July 4, fireworks at 9:20pm

Rehoboth Beach

July 4, fireworks at 9:15pm

Wilmington

Filbert Ave & Dover Ave, Elsmere

July 4, fireworks at 9:05pm