The best way to end your 4th of July celebrations is watching fireworks with friends and family. With the actual holiday falling smack in the middle of the week, fireworks lovers can rejoice knowing they can probably find more than one show in their area! From the city to the shore, here are the best places to see fireworks light up the sky before, during, and even after the Fourth.
Philly Fireworks
Fireworks at Citizens Bank Park
June 29 and Saturday 30
Fireworks on the Delaware
Fireworks at 9:30 pm
Fireworks on the Parkway
Benjamin Franklin Parkway
July 4, fireworks at 9:30pm
Philadelphia Suburbs
Abington, Montgomery County
Abington Sr. High
900 Highland Ave
July 4, fireworks at dusk
Allentown, Lehigh County
Inside J. Birney Crum Stadium, 21st and Linden streets
July 4, fireworks at 9pm
Ambler, Montgomery County
Wissahickon Middle School
500 Houston Rd
July 6, fireworks at dusk
Bethlehem, Lehigh Valley
Concert by the American Legion Band of Bethlehem, 7:30pm
Payrow Plaza, City Hall, 12 E. Church St., followed by
July 4, fireworks at 9pm from Sand Island.
Chesterbrook, Tredyffrin, Easttown, Chester County
Wilson Farm Park
500 Lee Rd
July 4, fireworks at dusk
Clifton Heights, Delaware County
Clifton Heights Athletic Field
Springfield and Sycamore Aves
July 4, 9:15pm, $6 admission
Conshohocken Family-Fun Day & Fireworks, Montgomery County
Sutcliffe Park
10th Ave & Freedly St
Tuesday July 3, fireworks at 9:30pm
Enjoy a full evening of family-friendly fun in Conshohocken. Festivities include music, food, toys, activities, a karate demo and the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Downingtown, Chester County
Kerr Park
1 Park Lane
July 4, fireworks at dusk
Doylestown Concert & Fireworks, Bucks County
Covenant Bank Amphitheater, Central Park
425 Wells Road
July 15, event begins 7:30pm, fireworks at dusk
Easton, Northampton County
Over Delaware River
July 8, fireworks at 9:30pm
Exton, Chester County
Exton Park
800 E. Swedesford Rd
July 21, fireworks at 9pm
Lansdowne Independence Day Celebration, Delaware County
Penn Wood High School Field
100 Green Ave
July 4, fireworks 9 p.m.
Limerick, Montgomery County
Waltz Golf Farm
303 W Ridge Pk
July 4, fireworks at dusk
Narberth Celebration & Fireworks, Montgomery County
Narberth Park
80 Windsor Ave
July 4, 10 a.m. (fireworks at dusk)
Enjoy a day of activities in the park, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing into the night.
Newtown’s First Fourth, Bucks County
Newtown Middle School
116 Richboro Rd
July 4, fireworks at 9:30pm
Norristown, Montgomery County
Elmwood Park
1661 Harding Blvd
July 4, fireworks at dusk
Phoenixville
Friendship Field
Corner of Fillmore St & Franklin Ave
July 4, fireworks at 9:15pm
Radnor, Delaware County
Radnor High School
130 King of Prussia Rd
July 4, fireworks dusk (gates open at 6:30 p.m.)
Skippack Concert & Fireworks, Montgomery County
Palmer Park
Between Heckler and Creamery Rds
July 4, 6 p.m. (fireworks after concert)
Southampton Independence Day Celebration, Bucks County
Klinger Middle School
1415 Second Street Pike
July 4, 9:30 a.m. parade begins, fireworks at 9:35pm
Upper Merion 4th of July Celebration, Montgomery County
Heuser Park
Beidler Road and Geerdes Blvd
July 4, fireworks at dusk
Jersey Shore
Atlantic City Fourth of July Fireworks
Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ
Wednesday July 4, 10pm
Avalon Beach Fireworks
30th Street Beach
Wednesday July 4, 8:45pm
Beach Haven Fourth of July Fireworks
Beach Haven, NJ
Wednesday July 4, 9pm
Ocean City Fourth of July Celebration
Ocean City Music Pier
Wednesday July 4, 9pm
Oceanfront Promenade
Long Branch, New Jersey
Wednesday July 4, 9pm
Seaside Heights Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza
Seaside Heights Boardwalk, NJ
Wednesday July 4, 9:30pm
Tropicana’s Free Fireworks Series in Atlantic City
Tropicana Casino, Atlantic City, NJ
Wednesday July 4, 10pm
New Jersey
Audubon, Camden County
Audubon High School
Edgewood Ave & Walnut
July 4, dusk
Camden, Camden County
Battleship NJ
62 Battleship Place
Wednesday July 4, 9:30pm $10 admission
Watch the fireworks over the Delaware from the historic Battleship NJ. The evening begins with family-friendly events, including the Philly Zoo on Wheels, live music and the Phillie Phanatic.
Collingswood, Camden County
Collingswood High School
424 Collings Ave
July 4, around 9:15pm
Collingswood has multiple events scheduled for the 4th, including a bike parade in Knight Park, water games at Roberts Pool and a patriotic decorating contest that the whole town gets involved in. The winners of the contest will be announced before the fireworks.
Evesham Township, Burlington County
Cherokee High School
120 Tomlinson Mill Rd
Marlton, NJ
July 4, 9:30pm
Head to the high school anytime after 6:30 p.m. for food and drink vendors, paratroopers, a rally in support of the troops and of course, fireworks. A rain date for the fireworks only is scheduled for July 5th.
Florence Township, Burlington County
Veterans Park Behind Municipal Complex
Saturday July 9, 9:10pm
In addition to the annual parade at noon and a flag raising ceremony, there will be a live concert starting at 6, followed by the fireworks at 9:10 p.m.
Gloucester City, Camden County
Gloucester High School
1300 Market St
July 3, 8:45 p.m.
Haddonfield, Camden County
Haddon Memorial High School Stadium
401 Kings Highway E
July 3, dusk (gates open at 7 p.m.)
Haddon Township, Camden County
Haddon Township High School Stadium
406 Memorial Ave
July 3, dusk (gates open at 7 p.m.)
Marlton Park Fourth of July, Salem County
Woodstown, NJ
Wednesday, Jul 4, 10pm
Millville, Cumberland County
New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville
Wednesday July 4, 9pm
Vineland Concert & Fireworks, Cumberland County
Vineland High School
Chestnut Ave. & Brewster Rd
Tuesday July 3
Wednesday July 4, 7 p.m. (fireworks following concert)
Washington Township Independence Day Celebration, Gloucester County
Washington Lake Park Amphitheater
626 Hurffville Cross-Keys Rd
July 3, 7 p.m. (fireworks around 9 p.m.)
Woodbury, Gloucester County
Woodbury Junior-Senior High School
25 N Broad St
June 30 fireworks at dusk
Delaware
Bethany Beach
Pennsylvania Ave and Garfield Parkway
July 4, fireworks at dusk
Dover
July 4, fireworks at 9:20pm
Rehoboth Beach
July 4, fireworks at 9:15pm
Wilmington
Filbert Ave & Dover Ave, Elsmere
July 4, fireworks at 9:05pm