PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham has been suspended for one game.

The suspension stems from an incident in July of 2016 and the matter is now resolved, Bradham shared on Twitter.

I would like to apologize to my fans, coaches, teammates and the entire eagles organization for the 1 game suspension.This stems from a July 2016 incident and the matter is now resolved.I look forward to giving it my all this season and helping the team win another Championship — Nigel Bradham (@NigelBradham_13) June 29, 2018

Bradham was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a hotel employee in Miami in July 2016.

The Eagles said in a statement that they are “disappointed that Nigel put himself in this position.”

“We have been in contact with Nigel and the NFL regarding his suspension. We respect the league’s decision on this matter and we are disappointed that Nigel put himself in this position,” the team said.

The statement continued: “Nigel has taken responsibility and expressed to us through his words and actions that he has learned from his mistake. We will continue to be supportive of him throughout this process.”