Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Keeping cool is on the mind of many as a heat wave hits the blankets the region, but some kids have found a solution to staying chill through it all.

SummerFest: Atlantic City’s Changing Landscape

The mayor of Camden and at least a dozen kids jumped into this city pool Friday afternoon, kicking off its opening with essentially a cool community pool party.

Friday marks the first day of an expected more than week-long heat wave, where the heat index is projected to be over 100 degrees.

This kind of heat makes a pool opening not just something fun for the community but some essential right now.

“We do have cooling locations throughout the city,” Mayor Frank Moran said. “We have other spray pools that just have structures that spray water that young ones in the community can come out and enjoy with there parents as well. So we are doing everything we can.”

While many are also doing whatever they can to beat the heat, from being at the pool to standing in the shade, one man and his team chose to be in the sun but for a good cause.

“We cannot stop even though it’s hot out here because we have residents calling us on a daily basis,” said Benigno Rodriguez, who leads a volunteer group going around beautifying different neighborhoods in the city Friday,

But don’t worry he makes sure they are all doing it safe.

“We make sure that they stay hydrated, take breaks and drink plenty of water,” Rodriguez said.

So many counties in our viewing area, including Camden County, have issued a heat alert or code red alerts, warning people of the heat and to go to the pool, run your AC, as well as stay hydrated.