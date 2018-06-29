Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Never far from the salty sea air, but off the beaten path in Atlantic City, stands such a hidden gem that many locals still haven’t visited, but not because it lacks merit.

Absecon Lighthouse is a title holder.

“We’re New Jersey’s tallest lighthouse and the country’s third-largest lighthouse, right here in Atlantic City,” said Jean Muchanic, the lighthouse’s executive director.

At 161 years old, this coastal beacon is also Atlantic City’s oldest structure, appearing as it did when Gen. George Meade oversaw its construction all those years.

“When you step into the lighthouse, you are literally stepping back in history to 1857,” said Muchanic.

There are 228 steps to the top of the Absecon Lighthouse. The trip takes just about 10 minutes, but once you’re there the payoff is well worth it.

Along the way, make sure to take a breath at any of the six resting platforms. After all, visitors have to climb what amounts to 15 stories.

The 360-degree view includes the ocean, boardwalk casinos, even Brigantine across the inlet.

“I opened the door so you could get some lovely fresh air and see the scenery,” said lighthouse volunteer Buddy Grover.

At 90 years old, Grover has been climbing the steps and taking in the sights as a lighthouse volunteer for nearly a decade. His guests are never disappointed.

“They’re impressed, but they’re more impressed when they look up and see the first order of Fresnel lens,” said Grover.

At 8-and-a-half feet across and 10 feet high, and weighing nearly 1,300 pounds, the lighthouse’s original lens shot a solid beam of light out to sea in order to keep ships from crashing into Atlantic City’s shifting shoals. Eventually, burgeoning business got in the way.

“They blocked the beacon, so, in effect, they put us out of business in 1933,” said Grover.

But the sea almost put it out of commission first.

“The ocean was threatening the foundation of the lighthouse,” said Muchanic.

That’s why it stands so far off the boardwalk.

The lighthouse didn’t move. The city had to create jetties and fill in two blocks of land to protect the structure, but because it’s now also more than a block past the last casino, the landmark is often overlooked.

The nonprofit is hoping to change that with summer activities and a little help from Mother Nature.

“On the hottest day at earth level, it’s nice up here,” said Grover.