PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three Philadelphia women have been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for their involvement in the beating death of a homeless man.

Surveillance video caught the brutal attack in 2015 that eventually led to the man’s death.

It happened at a gas station in Olney.

Police say one of the suspects’ sons told her that the homeless man hit him and called him racial slurs.

She decided to retaliate, bringing along several friends and family members.

The son later told his mother that he made the story up.