WEATHER ALERT: First Heat Wave Of Season |  Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning | Beat The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
By Jessica Dean
Filed Under:Atlantic City, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Every Friday night on Eyewitness News at 11 we shine the spotlight on a person, or people for our “3 Cheers” segment.

And it seemed only appropriate that tonight– we give a 3 Cheers shout-out to Atlantic City.

This resort town is currently undergoing a renaissance–not only new casinos but new stores, a new apartment building.

Officials are also trying to bring baseball back to Surf Stadium.

So many exciting things happening right now and for that, we give Atlantic City 3 Cheers!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch