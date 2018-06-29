Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Every Friday night on Eyewitness News at 11 we shine the spotlight on a person, or people for our “3 Cheers” segment.
And it seemed only appropriate that tonight– we give a 3 Cheers shout-out to Atlantic City.
This resort town is currently undergoing a renaissance–not only new casinos but new stores, a new apartment building.
Officials are also trying to bring baseball back to Surf Stadium.
So many exciting things happening right now and for that, we give Atlantic City 3 Cheers!
