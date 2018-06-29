WEATHER ALERT: First Heat Wave Of Season |  Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning | Beat The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
RALEIGH, N.C. (CBS) — Employees at a Toys “R” Us in Raleigh, North Carolina say someone spent $1 million buying up all the toys that were left in the store, so they can be donated.

On Friday, all 700 Toys-R-U stores in the United States had their last hurrah before the 70-year-old company closes for good.

toys r us1 Secret Santa Purchases $1 Million Worth Of Items At Toys R Us Store

Credit: (CBS3)

But one anonymous customer decided to do some good that may not reveal itself until December.

In the meantime, the toy company’s closure means thousands of workers throughout the United States will be unemployed.

