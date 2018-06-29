Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

RALEIGH, N.C. (CBS) — Employees at a Toys “R” Us in Raleigh, North Carolina say someone spent $1 million buying up all the toys that were left in the store, so they can be donated.

On Friday, all 700 Toys-R-U stores in the United States had their last hurrah before the 70-year-old company closes for good.

But one anonymous customer decided to do some good that may not reveal itself until December.

In the meantime, the toy company’s closure means thousands of workers throughout the United States will be unemployed.