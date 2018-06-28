Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MAE SAI, Thailand (CBS/AP) — Rising floodwaters are hampering the search efforts for a youth soccer team believed to be lost in a cave in Thailand.

Officials report that 12 boys, ranging from ages 11 to 16, and their coach are missing.

They have been missing for five days.

“There’s not much we can do right now,” Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said, adding that a key passageway was completely flooded. “We have to wait for the water level to decrease. (Divers) can’t do anything right now.”

Authorities have expressed hope there are dry places on higher ground within the cave where the group may be able to wait.

Their bikes, backpacks, and boots were found at the cave’s entrance.

The U.S. military is now helping in the search.

Anmar Mirza, national coordinator of the National Cave Rescue Commission, said the boys’ youth and health is to their advantage and if the cave is not too cold, they should be able to survive four to five days with no water and a month or more with water but no food.

