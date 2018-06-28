Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two men suspected in a porch explosion in Southwest Philadelphia last Saturday night.

Police say the incident happened on the 5000 block of Woodland Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on June 23, when surveillance video captured two men walking by a home. Police say one of the men set an object on fire, which then exploded once the suspect threw it onto the porch.

Police say the explosion damaged the porch but the suspects continued to walk west on Woodland Avenue.

One suspect is described as a black male, 20 years of age, thin build, facial hair, and wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The other suspect is a black male, 20 years of age, heavy build, beard, wearing a long-sleeve shirt over a tank top-type shirt and long pants.

Police ask anyone with information leading to the arrest of two suspects to contact authorities at 215-686-3183/3184.