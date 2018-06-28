BREAKING NEWS: 1 In Custody In Connection To Bucks County Mysterious Explosions, Sources Say
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two men suspected in a porch explosion in Southwest Philadelphia last Saturday night.

Police say the incident happened on the 5000 block of Woodland Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on June 23, when surveillance video captured two men walking by a home. Police say one of the men set an object on fire, which then exploded once the suspect threw it onto the porch.

Police say the explosion damaged the porch but the suspects continued to walk west on Woodland Avenue.

explosion vandalism 5000 woodland ave dc 18 12 046194 Police: 2 Men Wanted In Connection To Porch Explosion

Credit: (CBS3)

One suspect is described as a black male, 20 years of age, thin build, facial hair, and wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The other suspect is a black male, 20 years of age, heavy build, beard, wearing a long-sleeve shirt over a tank top-type shirt and long pants.

Police ask anyone with information leading to the arrest of two suspects to contact authorities at 215-686-3183/3184.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch