PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Where Ohio-native LeBron James will land is the hot topic of conversation in the basketball world these days.

While the greatest player in the NBA won’t be taking formal pitches from other teams, Sixers fans and talking-heads are making it known that Philly wants the king and the king should want Philly.

“If LeBron wants to win another championship, there’s no doubt he needs to come to Philadelphia,” said Eyewitness News anchor Ukee Washington.

“If he comes here, he wouldn’t have to carry all the weight. We have a young, talented, very good basketball team, where he could be on this squad and we could do some great things in the future.”

In addition, social media is abuzz with the thought of James coming to Philly. They’ve been making their best pitches, too.

Jack tweets, “Come to Philly, build an empire. Statues will be erected in your honor.”

Mike says on Twitter, “Joel, Dario, Ben, Markelle, and King James equals three more rings for LeBron.”

Dan isn’t messing around when he says on Twitter, “Trust the process or lose to it for years to come.”

And one tweet reads, “When you hit the liberty bell you get ring after ring after ring.”

If you are LeBron James, what can really top that?