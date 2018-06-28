Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating the assault and kidnapping of a 27-year-old man in North Philadelphia last week.

Police say 27-year-old Luis Alejandro Chueder Ramon was abducted on June 19 around 12:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of North Orkney Street.

Police say Chueder Ramon, a landlord and bar owner, was abducted after meeting with people he thought were going to be tenants.

According to police, the victim’s wife paid a ransom in an effort to get her husband back. Police say the woman was told to go to South Philadelphia on June 21 and put money in a bag.

The woman told police she was met by a Latino man, with a thin build and a beard. The woman said the man took the bag.

She has not seen or heard from her husband since. She didn’t go forward to police until June 26.

When police investigated a building in connection to the kidnapping, they found a “bloody mess.”

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men that were among a group of people were were involved in the assault and abduction.

If you have any information about this incident, please call police at 215-685-3251/3252.