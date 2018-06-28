Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A multi-vehicle accident has blocked all northbound lanes on Roosevelt Boulevard in the East Falls section of Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

The three-vehicle crash happened on the northbound lanes of the boulevard near Ridge Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

All northbound lanes are shutdown while the scene is being cleared. One of the southbound lanes is also closed due to the accident.

The shoulder is now getting by.

There is no word on injuries.

It is not yet known when the lanes will reopen.

