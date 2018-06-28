BREAKING NEWS: 1 In Custody In Connection To Bucks County Mysterious Explosions, Sources Say
MICHIGAN (CBS) — A Michigan woman is now a mother of four after a surprise pregnancy, giving birth to a healthy baby boy earlier this week.

Kelly Yakich, 41, wasn’t feeling well and went to the hospital on Monday.

Doctors did an ultrasound, and before she knew it, she delivered the newest and unexpected member of her family.

Doctors say the baby was growing behind her ribs, up against her back. Yakich said she didn’t have a “baby bump.”

“I was still wearing my normal clothes. I woke up just not feeling good, just had to go to the bathroom and nothing out of the ordinary and all of a sudden I had a big burst of pain,” she said.

To make matters even more bizarre, this isn’t the first time this happened to Yakich.

She gave birth to another son in 2013, just three weeks after finding out she was pregnant.

