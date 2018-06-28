BREAKING NEWS: 1 In Custody In Connection To Bucks County Mysterious Explosions, Sources Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thinking about buying a gift card? There’s a scam involving gift cards you should know about.

Authorities call it “gift card draining.”

They say thieves take the cards off the rack, write down the numbers and scratch off the strips on the back to get the security codes.

The thieves then put replacement strips and wait for someone to buy the card and load it.

Retail experts recommend consumers to buy gift cards with packaging that covers and protects magnetic strips and pins.

