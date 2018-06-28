Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The past few days have featured sun giving way to some clouds and showers. Those storms ramped up in the early morning hours on Thursday and moved through causing some flooding in small streams and ponding on roadways.

The rain fell quickly and was accompanied by gusty winds and frequent lightning. As quick as these storms came in, they moved out and the clearing began.

Thursday afternoon will feature some sunshine to dry the area out but a few pop-up storms aren’t completely ruled out either as it begins to head into a warming trend heading this weekend.

High temperatures Thursday in Philly are expected to top out at 89°, but there is a chance a few locations across the region could hit 90. The hit and miss afternoon storms should clear out through the evening, as high pressure starts to overtake the region.

Friday when the sun comes up it will be mostly sunny with temperatures soaring into the low 90’s to begin the weekend. Down at the shore on Friday temperatures will be hovering in the mid to upper 80’s with a heat index which will make it feel like the mid 90’s.

Full sunshine will continue through the weekend with temperatures forecasted in the upper 90’s for Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will be extremely high as well, leading to dangerous conditions thanks to heat index values over the weekend that will feel like 100-105 at times. The worst of the heat is likely to peak on Sunday afternoon.

With temperatures maxing out at more than 90° Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, we are staring the first heat wave of the 2018 summer right in the face. These dangerous conditions across the region are expected to continue into the middle part of next week.

The dangerous heat that is on the way raises some issues that everyone should be aware of. This heat can create health problems for some, so here are some tips that can be used to look out for during the first official heat wave of the summer.

First, make sure to drink lots of water and staying hydrated.

It is very easy to get dehydrated when it is so hot and humid. Also, make sure that any outside activity is not too taxing and to take frequent breaks in the shade or air condition if being outside is necessary.

Make sure to also check on any elderly neighbors as well as any kids and pets to make sure they are okay in the heat.

Finally, consider wearing light-colored clothing to stay a bit cooler in the extreme heat or head to your neighborhood pool or down the shore to stay cooler by the water.

The heat wave will last into next week so make sure that you are checking back with the Eyewitness Weather Team for more information and heat safety tips as our first heat wave of the summer gets underway.



FORECAST:

TODAY — Sun and Clouds, Pop-Up T-Storms, Warm and Humid. High 89

TONIGHT — Clear, Muggy and Warm. Low 73

TOMORROW — Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 92

SATURDAY — Sunny, Hot and humid, Heat Index 100+. High 96

SUNDAY — Sunny and Dangerously Hot and humid, Heat Index 100+. High 97

MONDAY — Mostly Sunny, Extremely Hot and humid, Heat Index 100+, Pop Up Late Day Shower. High 95

JERSEY SHORE:

TODAY — Partly Cloudy, Hit and Miss Thunderstorms. High 80

TONIGHT — Clear Skies and Warm. Low 71

TOMORROW — Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 84

OCEAN TEMP: 72°

POCONOS:

TODAY — Partly Cloudy, Pop-Up Storms. High 78

TONIGHT — Clear and Mild. Low 63

TOMORROW — Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 82