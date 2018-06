Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A fire destroyed two homes in Trenton, Wednesday night.

Flames erupted on the 1200 block of Anderson Avenue. Officials say the fire started in the basement of a home just before 8:30 p.m.

Crews got it under control just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

A few people were treated for smoke inhalation and two firefighters were also treated for minor injuries.

Officials are trying to figure out what sparked the flames.