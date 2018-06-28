Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dunkin’ Donuts is testing a new menu item that’s a sweet mashup of two guilty pleasures.

Feast your eyes on Donut Fries.

The snack is fried croissant dough rolled in cinnamon sugar and served warm.

The Donut Fries cost $2 for five.

They debut nationwide on July 2 but some Dunkin’ stores already have them.

Jello is encouraging kids to play with their food.

The brand just released a new line called Jello Play.

It’s designed for families to make shapes out of their gelatin or pudding.

The kits come with different types of jello molds.

Kids and parents can create so-called Edible Toys shaped like animals and even Legos.