PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not knowing why your baby is crying can be very frustrating for parents but now a new app could help you interpret why your baby is upset, based on their cry.

The Chatterbaby app developed by a UCLA statistician is set up in a way that all you do is record your baby’s cries for five seconds, then the app tells you the likelihood that they are fussy, hungry or in pain.

To build a database, researchers uploaded 2,000 audio samples of infant cries, then a panel of moms had to unanimously agree on whether the cry was either hungry or fussy.