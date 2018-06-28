Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Officials have released a breakdown of how much Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial cost Montgomery County taxpayers. The total bill was just over $219,000.

The cost associated with the jury was more than $139,000.

The remainder was for security.

Cosby was found guilty in April of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand inside his home in 2004.

Cosby is confined to his home awaiting sentencing Sept. 24. The comedian, who turns 81 in July, is likely to face a sentence of five to 10 years in prison.

Cosby has maintained his innocence, saying his sexual encounter with Constand was consensual. His lawyers attacked Constand at the April retrial as a “con artist” who framed Cosby in order to extort a huge civil settlement from him. Constand sued Cosby after prosecutors initially declined to file charges, settling with him for nearly $3.4 million over a decade ago.

