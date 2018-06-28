Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re thinking about running your own business, Amazon wants to help.

The online giant is looking for people who want to start a small business delivering Amazon Prime packages.

They’ll be able to lease amazon-branded vans, wear Amazon-branded uniforms, and receive support from the company.

An Amazon spokesman told us what kind of people they are looking for.

Interested drivers will need to have ten-thousand dollars to start their business.

Amazon is also committing a million dollars to help veterans get started.