Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re thinking about running your own business, Amazon wants to help.

Chatterbaby App May Help Parents Figure Out Why Their Baby Is Crying

The online giant is looking for people who want to start a small business delivering Amazon Prime packages.

amazon prime packages Amazon Introduces New Prime Delivery Initiative

Credit: (CBS3)

They’ll be able to lease amazon-branded vans, wear Amazon-branded uniforms, and receive support from the company.

An Amazon spokesman told us what kind of people they are looking for.

Interested drivers will need to have ten-thousand dollars to start their business.

Amazon is also committing a million dollars to help veterans get started.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch