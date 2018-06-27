Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities in Trenton have released police body camera of art festival shooting that left one person dead and 22 others injured earlier this month.

Panic set in at the Trenton Arts Festival around 2:45 a.m. on June 17. Frantic patrons heard the shots began running away; police officers arriving on scene began running toward the chaos—and it’s all on body cam video.

About 1,000 people were in the crowd celebrating an all-night event at the festival. At one point an officer tries to calm a victim just shot.

“Don’t move. Stay here, stay calm,” one officer can be heard saying in the video.

The officers loaded the man into a police car to get him to the hospital.

The officer rushed to the hospital through a chaotic scene.

“Get the [expletive] out of the way. Hold on man,” said the officer in the video.

Minutes later, the officer and victim arrive at the hospital.

“I got you bro. I got you bro,” said the officer.

Back at the festival officers shot and killed one of the alleged shooters named Tahaij Wells. Two other men, Amir Armstrong and Davone White are recovering but both are facing weapons charges.

Authorities did not release all of the video to protect the victims’ privacy. Authorities maintain that this is an open investigation.