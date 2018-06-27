Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a teen and man in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to the shooting that happened in the 6400 block of Guyer Avenue shortly after 10:20 a.m.

A 17-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to his left arm and an 18-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds in the right arm and two in his hand, according to police.

Both men are listed in stable condition after being transported to Presbyterian Hospital, police say.

No arrest has been made and no weapon has been recovered, according to police.