PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police released new surveillance video of three suspects wanted in connection with last week’s ATM explosion.

Investigators hope the public can help identify a man, who police say supplied the explosive device to 34-year-old Tinikah Hogan.

Hogan was arrested Friday for allegedly placing the device on the ATM.

Police say the man was seen with the device in his pocket in this video.

These two suspects are also sought by police.

And authorities hope this witness might be able to provide additional information.

If you can identify these people call police at 215-686-TIPS.