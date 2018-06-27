Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police released new surveillance video of three suspects wanted in connection with last week’s ATM explosion.

Investigators hope the public can help identify a man, who police say supplied the explosive device to 34-year-old Tinikah Hogan.

Woman Charged In Connection To ATM Explosion At Kensington Beer Distributor

Hogan was arrested Friday for allegedly placing the device on the ATM.

Police say the man was seen with the device in his pocket in this video.

These two suspects are also sought by police.

Credit: Philly Police

And authorities hope this witness might be able to provide additional information.

Credit: Philly Police

If you can identify these people call police at 215-686-TIPS.

