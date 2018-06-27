PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who reportedly suffers from dementia.

Menina Rizzo, 85, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4400 block of Strahle Street.

Rizzo stands roughly 5-foot 3 inches and weighs 115 pounds. She is described as having a thin build, light complexion, with short gray/black hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue sleeve shirt, black pants and a black purse.

She is known to frequent St. Dominic’s Church at 8504 Frankford Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-3153.