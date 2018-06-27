By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under:Local TV, Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, Pa. (CBS) — Summer camp is going on right now in Mount Airy but with a circus twist.

summer camp mount airy

Credit: (CBS3)

Philadelphia School For Circus Arts has some trapeze, tight rope and tricks in its summer camp for kids looking to learn some fun stuff over the summer.

summer camp

Credit: (CBS3)

This is the first full week of the Circus Summer Camp at the brand new Circus Campus.

Circus Summer Camp registration is now open.

summer camp fun

Credit: (CBS3)

The camp program will challenge children to make new friends, work together, explore their creativity, stay active and build self-confidence all through circus arts.

