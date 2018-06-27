Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT AIRY, Pa. (CBS) — Summer camp is going on right now in Mount Airy but with a circus twist.

‘Camp No Worries’ In New Jersey Helps Children Battling Cancer Enjoy Summer

Philadelphia School For Circus Arts has some trapeze, tight rope and tricks in its summer camp for kids looking to learn some fun stuff over the summer.

This is the first full week of the Circus Summer Camp at the brand new Circus Campus.

Circus Summer Camp registration is now open.

The camp program will challenge children to make new friends, work together, explore their creativity, stay active and build self-confidence all through circus arts.