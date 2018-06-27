Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Mayor Jim Kenney, other elected officials and the Philadelphia chapter of AFL-CIO held a rally in the city on Wednesday afternoon following the Supreme Court’s ruling against unions.

The Supreme Court says government workers can’t be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. The decision has long been sought by conservatives who have pushed to loosen requirements that public employees pay some union fees to the unions representing them.

The justices are scrapping a 41-year-old decision that had allowed states to require that public employees pay some fees to unions that represent them, even if the workers choose not to join.

President Donald Trump is hailing a Supreme Court ruling on union fees, asserting that it amounts to a “Big loss for the coffers of the Democrats!”

Trump tweeted shortly after the Supreme Court ruled that government workers can’t be compelled to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining. The ruling is considered a significant financial blow to organized labor.

While Trump received the support of some union workers in his 2016 campaign, labor unions have largely sided with Democrats.

The 5-4 decision Wednesday fulfills a longtime wish of conservatives to get rid of the so-called fair share fees that non-members pay to unions in roughly two dozen states.

