PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Prosecutors release the harrowing footage of a double fatal crash in Ocean County, New Jersey.

It happened on June 7 in Lakewood.

Officers say they were attempting to pull over a car for allegedly being involved in an earlier shooting.

The vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed, hit a tree, and was engulfed in flames.

Responding officers rescued two occupants from the car but they succumbed to their injuries.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Rynell Bennett of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. A 16-year-old passenger from Gloucester County also died in the crash.