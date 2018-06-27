Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say the employee who allegedly took a banner plane on a wild and unauthorized ride was arrested on Wednesday.

AFL-CIO, Kenney Decry Supreme Court Ruling On Union Fees

Authorities have identified the man as James Dahlen Jr., a mechanic at Paramount Air Services. They say Dahlen contacted the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and made arrangements to turn himself in to authorities.

Dahlen faces a charge of fourth-degree criminal trespass. He could have additional charges, according to officials.

The company’s owner says the 51-year-old man is also her stepson and a student pilot.

Officials say Dahlen allegedly stole the plane Sunday night, flying it erratically over several shore towns, then landing on a restricted beach near the Coast Guard training facility in Cape May.

Police: Teen, Man Hospitalized After Shooting In Southwest Philadelphia

According to Jeffrey H. Sutherland of Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, there is still an ongoing investigation into the incident. The Guard Investigate Service, along with the FBI, Department of Transportation Office of the Inspector General, and the Federal Aviation Administration are working together.

Dahlen is being held at Cape May County Correctional Center, pending court proceedings.