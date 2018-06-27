Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The last few days have been close to picture perfect across the region with the sun shining and lower humidity.

Changes are on the way though, with the chance for showers Wednesday night into Thursday. After the system moves out, we heat up for the weekend and the beginning of next week with temperatures in the mid 90’s and humidity on the rise. Before the heat begins we will wait for the showers to move out and the clouds to go with them.

The clouds tonight will be covering up a celestial event that happens once a year. The full moon in the month of June that occurs tonight has special ties to some old Native American Tribes. This moon is called the Strawberry Moon. This would signal to the tribes that it was time to gather the ripening strawberries. This full moon is also a deep orange or yellow tint when it appears in the sky. The low path that the moon takes in the sky means that light reflected from the moon must travel through more of the earth’s atmosphere which gives it the beautiful orange glow. This is not all that is happening tonight. The moon will be accompanied by Saturn in the sky which can be seen just below the moon on the right side. Saturn will be visible because tonight marks its closest approach to earth during its orbit.

Sky-watchers may be missing out on the beautiful moon and Saturn tonight but the forecast ahead is looking promising for stargazing by the end of the week. Temperatures soar into the 90’s with plentiful sunshine for the weekend. As always check back with you Eyewitness Weather Team for more information on the upcoming heat wave.