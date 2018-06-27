Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have you ever stayed off social media to avoid seeing a spoiler about your favorite television show?

Facebook now has a solution!

Starting Wednesday, Facebook is testing a new feature called “keyword snooze.”

Study: Level Of Distracted Driving Depends On Which Infotainment System You Use

It lets you temporarily hide posts that have specific keywords that you want to avoid.

The snooze would last for 30 days.

Twitter and Instagram offer similar muting options.