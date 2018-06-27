Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have you ever stayed off social media to avoid seeing a spoiler about your favorite television show?

Facebook now has a solution!

Starting Wednesday, Facebook is testing a new feature called “keyword snooze.”

Study: Level Of Distracted Driving Depends On Which Infotainment System You Use 

It lets you temporarily hide posts that have specific keywords that you want to avoid.

The snooze would last for 30 days.

Twitter and Instagram offer similar muting options.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch