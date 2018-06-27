PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fill up your water bottles and set the A/C, the season’s first heat wave commences on Friday. Expect an extended stretch of extreme heat with high temperatures in 90s likely into midweek next week as a strong upper-level ridge sets up shop over the East Coast.

The hottest conditions will impact the area this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s. This in combination with oppressive humidity will force ‘feels like’ values into the triple digits. Prepare for heat indexes of up to 101 degrees on Saturday and up to 105 degrees on Sunday.

Heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other weather hazard, and more than hurricanes and tornadoes combined, per the 30-year average from 1988 to 2017. This type of heat has not yet affected the area this season as temperatures have topped in the 90s only 3 times so far in Philadelphia.

Please take the proper precautions during this stretch of excessive heat. And be sure to take extra care with your pets, never leave your furry friends in a parked car, and be aware of hot asphalt, the temperature of which can reach 145 degrees on a 90-degree day.