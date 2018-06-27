Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The level of distraction when you’re driving depends on what kind of system you have in your car, according to a new study.

Infotainment systems can be used for many things, including navigation and making calls.

AAA found that drivers who use Apple Car Play or Google’s Android Auto take less time to do things than if they use the vehicle’s built-in systems.

Experts say it’s because those technologies are developed to be easier to use.