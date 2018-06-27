Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – In Burlington County, Camp No Worries is a place that allows children facing a diagnosis of cancer to just be kids.

It’s a place of happiness, friendship and new adventures. It’s a place of camaraderie and acceptance where everyone knows first-hand what it’s like to live with cancer. And, it’s a true summer camp experience in every sense of the word.

Executive director Kasey Massa was once in that position. As an 11-year-old she was diagnosed with cancer, and she decided a camp like this was sorely needed.

“I wanted to change that experience for families, and really develop a safe place where kids could really be kids, where kids could really enjoy traditional activities in a safe environment and know that there are may things about them. That cancer doesn’t define them. It’s a part of their life, but there is hope, there is resilience, there is friendship that can develop,” said Massa.

Campers range in age from 6 to 16 years old and take part in traditional summer camp activities specifically designed to meet their individual needs. From swimming, nature, arts and crafts, land sports, archery, and ziplining.

These children, their siblings and bereaved siblings spend their week in an environment that is safe, comfortable, medically supervised and most of all, FUN.

It’s all free through donations and sponsorships.

For more info, go to Campnoworries.com.