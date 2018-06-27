By Allen Foster
Everyone’s birthday is an incredibly special event. But celebrating the birth of a country? That requires pulling out all the stops. Picnics, parties, and parades! Friends, families, and fireworks! Concerts, carnivals, and commemorations! It’s all part of the plan. There’s so much to do no matter where you live. But the events in and around Philadelphia, even on a community level, are extraordinarily grandiose! Here’s a list of some of the best ways you can celebrate the Fourth of July in and around the city where our nation was born!
Southampton Days
1255 Second St. Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
glenn@southamptondays.com
www.southamptondays.com
Southampton, Pennsylvania has been doing it right for 46 years with its Southampton Days celebration! This year, the July 4 festivities include the Lions 5K run, a parade, a flag raising ceremony, a fair, two concerts, rides, food, fireworks, and more. Just about any way that you’d like to celebrate, rest assured, it will be happening at Southampton Days! Additionally, there will be a Talent Show on July 5th and a Dog Show on July 6. Please note: this is one of the largest events in the area so parking is restricted and there will be shuttle buses transporting people in and out of the festivities. The organization thanks you in advance for your patience.
Pitman Freedom Four Miler Run
110 S. Broadway
Pitman, NJ 08071
runsignup.com
The 37th Annual Pitman Freedom Four Mile Road Race takes place rain or shine on July 4 at 8:45 a.m. The challenging, 4-mile course begins and ends near Broadway Theatre and the winner will be awarded the Pitman Trophy and $100. Registration is $25 before July 2 and goes to up $35 on the day of the race.
101 South Third St.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(877) 740-1776
www.amrevmuseum.org
Without the revolution, there would be no United States. Starting on Saturday, June 30 and running through Wednesday, July 4 from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m., you can visit the Museum of the American Revolution to declare your independence! Outside the museum, you can add a personalized ribbon to the flag-shaped “Declarations Wall” to proclaim how you are carrying on the ideals of the American Revolution. Inside, you can sign a giant Declaration of Independence and receive a complimentary pocket-sized copy of this historic document. There is no more appropriate time to visit the Museum of the American Revolution than on Independence Day!
Wiggins Waterfront Park
Riverside Drive and MLK Blvd.
Camden, NJ 08103
(856) 757-9154
www.freedom-festival-2018.com
What better way to celebrate freedom than with a free event?! The Freedom Festival 2018 takes place on July 4 at the Camden Waterfront. Thanks to Camden County and Cooper’s Ferry Partnership, families can travel to the scenic waterfront and enjoy an entire day of music, food, beverages (including a gated beer garden), and tons of family fun. All of the excitement culminates at 9:30 p.m. when the fireworks begin. And yes, admission to this event is free!
100 Clinton St.
Camden, NJ 08103
(856) 966-1652 x108
www.battleshipnewjersey.org
If you don’t live within the city limits of Philadelphia, there is one question you ask every Fourth of July: Where are we going to see the fireworks? This year, make it the most remarkable celebration ever by booking your reservation for Battleship New Jersey. Imagine the thrill of watching the night sky light up from the deck of the most formidable ship on the Delaware River! Tickets are a $10 donation per person and the proceeds go to the on-going restoration of the Battleship. The festivities begin at 7 p.m. and include food, music, face painting, and, for the adults, a cash bar. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.
Malin Road and West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 356-7100
www.firecracker5krun.com
Before this year’s Marple-Newtown 4th of July Parade, why not go for a little run? The Broomall Rotary’s Firecracker 5K is a fun-filled kickoff to the beloved parade. The route begins on West Chester Pike at Malin Road near the Broomall Fire Station. Runners travel up West Chester Pike to just beyond Bryn Mawr Avenue where they execute a U-turn and lead the parade down the Pike! Note: All runners must reach the halfway point by 10:00 a.m. Proceeds from the event fund the Broomall Rotary’s local charitable service projects.
