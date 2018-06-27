By Allen Foster

Everyone’s birthday is an incredibly special event. But celebrating the birth of a country? That requires pulling out all the stops. Picnics, parties, and parades! Friends, families, and fireworks! Concerts, carnivals, and commemorations! It’s all part of the plan. There’s so much to do no matter where you live. But the events in and around Philadelphia, even on a community level, are extraordinarily grandiose! Here’s a list of some of the best ways you can celebrate the Fourth of July in and around the city where our nation was born!

4th Of July Fireworks Guide

Southampton Days

1255 Second St. Pike

Southampton, PA 18966

glenn@southamptondays.com

www.southamptondays.com

Southampton, Pennsylvania has been doing it right for 46 years with its Southampton Days celebration! This year, the July 4 festivities include the Lions 5K run, a parade, a flag raising ceremony, a fair, two concerts, rides, food, fireworks, and more. Just about any way that you’d like to celebrate, rest assured, it will be happening at Southampton Days! Additionally, there will be a Talent Show on July 5th and a Dog Show on July 6. Please note: this is one of the largest events in the area so parking is restricted and there will be shuttle buses transporting people in and out of the festivities. The organization thanks you in advance for your patience.

Pitman Freedom Four Miler Run

110 S. Broadway

Pitman, NJ 08071

runsignup.com

The 37th Annual Pitman Freedom Four Mile Road Race takes place rain or shine on July 4 at 8:45 a.m. The challenging, 4-mile course begins and ends near Broadway Theatre and the winner will be awarded the Pitman Trophy and $100. Registration is $25 before July 2 and goes to up $35 on the day of the race.

Museum of the American Revolution

101 South Third St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(877) 740-1776

www.amrevmuseum.org 101 South Third St.Philadelphia, PA 19106(877) 740-1776

Without the revolution, there would be no United States. Starting on Saturday, June 30 and running through Wednesday, July 4 from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m., you can visit the Museum of the American Revolution to declare your independence! Outside the museum, you can add a personalized ribbon to the flag-shaped “Declarations Wall” to proclaim how you are carrying on the ideals of the American Revolution. Inside, you can sign a giant Declaration of Independence and receive a complimentary pocket-sized copy of this historic document. There is no more appropriate time to visit the Museum of the American Revolution than on Independence Day!

Freedom Festival 2018

Wiggins Waterfront Park

Riverside Drive and MLK Blvd.

Camden, NJ 08103

(856) 757-9154

www.freedom-festival-2018.com Wiggins Waterfront ParkRiverside Drive and MLK Blvd.Camden, NJ 08103(856) 757-9154

What better way to celebrate freedom than with a free event?! The Freedom Festival 2018 takes place on July 4 at the Camden Waterfront. Thanks to Camden County and Cooper’s Ferry Partnership, families can travel to the scenic waterfront and enjoy an entire day of music, food, beverages (including a gated beer garden), and tons of family fun. All of the excitement culminates at 9:30 p.m. when the fireworks begin. And yes, admission to this event is free!

Battleship New Jersey

100 Clinton St.

Camden, NJ 08103

(856) 966-1652 x108

www.battleshipnewjersey.org 100 Clinton St.Camden, NJ 08103(856) 966-1652 x108

If you don’t live within the city limits of Philadelphia, there is one question you ask every Fourth of July: Where are we going to see the fireworks? This year, make it the most remarkable celebration ever by booking your reservation for Battleship New Jersey. Imagine the thrill of watching the night sky light up from the deck of the most formidable ship on the Delaware River! Tickets are a $10 donation per person and the proceeds go to the on-going restoration of the Battleship. The festivities begin at 7 p.m. and include food, music, face painting, and, for the adults, a cash bar. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

The Broomall Rotary’s Firecracker 5K

Malin Road and West Chester Pike

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(610) 356-7100

www.firecracker5krun.com Malin Road and West Chester PikeNewtown Square, PA 19073(610) 356-7100

Before this year’s Marple-Newtown 4th of July Parade, why not go for a little run? The Broomall Rotary’s Firecracker 5K is a fun-filled kickoff to the beloved parade. The route begins on West Chester Pike at Malin Road near the Broomall Fire Station. Runners travel up West Chester Pike to just beyond Bryn Mawr Avenue where they execute a U-turn and lead the parade down the Pike! Note: All runners must reach the halfway point by 10:00 a.m. Proceeds from the event fund the Broomall Rotary’s local charitable service projects.

