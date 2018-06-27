Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Young girls have been playing with Barbies for generations. Now, a new generation of Barbie is inspiring a new generation of girls.

Meet the “Barbie robotics engineer” doll.

She loves all things STEM, which stands for science, tech, engineering and math.

“She has a robot… and it looks like it was 3D printed,” said Black Girls Code diva Sumayyah Green.

Barbie’s maker Mattel partnered with Oakland non-profit, Black Girls Code.

They want to encourage kids, especially girls and minorities, to pursue a career in STEM.

“I remember when I was younger, I used to have barbies and they had a little purse and dog, and I used to want to be just like that,” said Black Girls Code diva Kimora Oliver. “But now that I see this, I think other girls are going to be like, ‘I want to get in tech, too.'”

The doll comes with a computer, a robot and safety glasses.