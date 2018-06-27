Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials say they’re taking steps to improve traffic along the busy section of Rt. 130.

The new Amazon fulfillment center is under construction along Route 130, on the border of Burlington City and Burlington Township.

The proposed fulfillment center will bring 900 full-time and seasonal jobs, and a whole lot of traffic.

Construction vehicles have been rumbling through nearby neighborhoods for months and when the warehouse comes online in early 2020 there will be employees and delivery trucks passing the homes and small businesses.

“I’m concerned about the amount of traffic that goes past this old building cause it really vibrates a lot,” said Glenn Mcelyea, a customer at Doc’s Irish Pub.

Amazon is just the latest development in about 12 million square feet of industrial space added to the Route 130 corridor over the last 15 years in Northern Burlington County. Officials say it’s equated to about 6,000 jobs and unsustainable traffic.

“We welcome the jobs and the job creation but the current infrastructure just doesn’t have the capacity,” said Burlington County Freeholder Director Kate Gibbs.

Burlington County Freeholder Director announced a $12 million plan to alleviate traffic, three major interchanges along Route 130 near the new Amazon warehouse and an already existing center nearby Florence Township.

Extra lanes and wider jughandles should help ease truck traffic.

The county also directed Amazon to make emergency traffic plans should congestion exceed expectations, such as staggering shift changes away from rush house. The focus is to help the developing county remain business-friendly.

“I want to make sure that the sins of the past don’t continue,” said Gibbs.

There is going to be a key vote Wednesday night with the Burlington County Bridge Commission about financing for the project. If that goes through, expect the construction to start in two years.