PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Civil lawsuits stemming from a deadly propane tank explosion on a food truck in Philadelphia have ended with a $160 million settlement.

Lawyers say it’s the largest pre-trial settlement in Pennsylvania State Court history.

Sunday, July 1 marks four years since the explosion.

A U-Haul subsidiary and the general manager of one of its Philadelphia stores have been indicted on criminal charges in the matter.

They’re accused of violating Federal Hazardous Materials Regulations by filling a tank that was old and damaged.

“The U-Haul’s employee who illegally filled this tank and did so repeatedly, blatantly violated the law,” said Attorney Robert Mongeluzzi.

Olga Galdamez and her daughter were killed in the blast, two others were seriously injured.