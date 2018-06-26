The NFL players have spoken, and in just his second season, Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz was voted as the third-best player in the NFL, based on the 2017 season, finishing behind No. 1 Tom Brady, who finished tops for the second-straight year and third overall since the list began in 2011, and Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown at No. 2.

Eagles Fan Gets Patriots Fan To Pay For Tom Brady Fumble Billboard In Boston

Wentz was a strong consideration for MVP, until he tore his ACL and LCL in his left knee on Dec. 10, 2017, in the third quarter of the Eagles’ 43-35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Wentz, winner of the 59th Bert Bell Professional Player of the Year Award from the prestigious Maxwell Football Club, threw for an Eagles franchise season record 33 touchdown passes over 13 games, exceeding the previous mark held by Sonny Jurgensen, who threw for 32 over 14 games in 1961. For the season, Wentz completed 265 of 440 passes for 3,296 yards.

Former President Bush Welcomes Service Dog Named ‘Sully’

At the time of his injury, Wentz became one of three players in NFL history (joining Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, who both have done it twice) to have 33 touchdown passes and no more than seven interceptions in 13 games. He was ranked fourth in the NFL with a passer rating of 101.9, and was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month in October. During his groundbreaking season, Wentz also had six games with three touchdown passes and four games with four touchdown passes. He had thrown one-plus touchdown pass and no more than one interception in 15-straight games, which is tied for the sixth-longest streak by an NFL QB since 1950. Only Russell Wilson (34 touchdowns) threw more TD passes in 2017 than Wentz, who joined Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell (1979) as the only players to have won the Bert Bell Award in their second NFL season.

On Monday, his debut was the highest ever on the NFL Network’s Top 100 list.

The NFL Network’s Top 100 top 10

1. Tom Brady

2. Antonio Brown

3. Carson Wentz

4. Julio Jones

5. Le’Veon Bell

6. Todd Gurley

7. Aaron Donald

8. Drew Brees

9. Von Miller

10. Aaron Rodgers

Wentz was among five Eagles on the Top 100 list—with the other four rated far below where they should have been.

Here are the Eagles rated in the NFL’s Top 100

3. Carson Wentz

68. Zach Ertz

69. Fletcher Cox

95. Lane Johnson

96. Malcolm Jenkins

“It’s crazy, because he’s had two years in the game. If he wouldn’t have gotten hurt, he would have most likely been the MVP,” Denver Broncos’ All-Pro Linebacker Von Miller said about Wentz.