PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two thieves are wanted for stealing an exotic vehicle and two SUV’s from JJ Auto Body in Port Richmond.

Police say they were caught on surveillance video early Sunday morning at the shop at 2701 E. Butler Avenue.

Police say the pair got away with a white 2014 Campagna VR13, it’s the three-wheeled vehicle.

They also took a Jeep Cherokee and Dodge Journey. Police later recovered the Dodge near the 3500 block of Belgrade Street.

If you recognize the suspects, call police.