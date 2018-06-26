Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CBS/AP) — Authorities is Anchorage, Alaska say a furry suspect stole a sweet item from them.

The Anchorage Police are on the lookout for a squirrel that made off from their parking lot with a doughnut.

In a video posted on the department’s Facebook page on Sunday, the squirrel is seen with what appears to be a glazed doughnut clenched in its teeth as it runs through the lot.

The department called it “a straight-up felony” and added “it’s rude.”