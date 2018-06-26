Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — Former Governor Chris Christie signed the law in 2017 legalizing certain types of fireworks but it was signed so close to the holiday that many shops were not able to get their permits in time. This year they are ready.

“I got some sparklers, I think the girls are really going to like it,” said Sam Morales of Voorhees.

For Morales and many other New Jersey residents, this will be the first Independence Day they’re buying fireworks in their own state.

“So this year they were able to get everything together, get the permits going and open up some stores,” said Duane Coverdale of TNT Fireworks.

What’s legal are fountains, sparklers, spinners, and pops, or as Eyewitness News learned they call it in the fireworks business, “safe and sane.”

“Everything is ground which means that nothing will launch itself off the ground,” said Coverdale. “No flaming balls will come out, it will just be showers of sparks and nothing will flat out explode.”

While these products are mean’t to minimize the chance of getting hurt or starting a fire, some safety officials are concerned about the new risks.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service discourages fireworks of any kind but for those who use the legal products, they want you to be extra aware of your surroundings before lighting a fuse.

“A clear spot where nothing can burn, maybe a paved area or concrete patio, so if anything lands it won’t ignite anything,” said John Rieth, a New Jersey Forest Fire service assistant warden.

State lawmakers who voted to legalize the pyrotechnics are hoping ground base fireworks create the right blend of fun and responsibility.

Now, depending on how much you want to spend, they last from a few seconds to more than 5 minutes long.

You have to be 16-years-old to buy fireworks in New Jersey.