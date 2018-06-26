Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest warrant has been issued for the employee who allegedly took a banner plane on a wild and unauthorized ride.

Authorities have identified the man as Jimmy Dahlen Jr., a mechanic at Paramount Air Services, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

The company’s owner says the 50-year-old is also her stepson and a student pilot.

Officials say Dahlen allegedly stole the plane Sunday night, flying it erratically over several shore towns, then landing on a restricted beach near the Coast Guard training facility in Cape May.

Officials have not said what charges Dahlen is facing.