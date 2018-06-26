Filed Under:cape may, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest warrant has been issued for the employee who allegedly took a banner plane on a wild and unauthorized ride.

VIDEO: Squirrel Flees The Scene After Stealing Doughnut From Police In Alaska

Authorities have identified the man as Jimmy Dahlen Jr., a mechanic at Paramount Air Services, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

banner plane Police: Arrest Warrant Issued For Student Pilot Who Allegedly Stole Banner Plane

Credit: (CBS3)

The company’s owner says the 50-year-old is also her stepson and a student pilot.

Authorities: Bank Manager, Borough Council Member Arrested For Embezzling More Than $100,000

Officials say Dahlen allegedly stole the plane Sunday night, flying it erratically over several shore towns, then landing on a restricted beach near the Coast Guard training facility in Cape May.

Officials have not said what charges Dahlen is facing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch