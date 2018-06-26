Police: Man Gunned Down Inside Car In Kensington

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was gunned down in Kensington late Monday night.

Eyewitness News was at the scene of the shooting at the intersection of C and East Somerset Streets.

Police say the 33-year-old victim was hit by a bullet that went through his windshield, around 10:30 p.m.

He was shot in the chest and remains in critical condition.

The victim’s girlfriend was in the car with him, but she was not hurt.

Police are now questioning a man who witnesses say was with the shooter.