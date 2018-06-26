Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A Camden man who police say was employed by the YMCA and worked at two area schools has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

Police say Jermaine J. Ward, 21, has been charged with manufacturing child pornography and sexually assaulting a young girl in Maple Shade earlier this year. Authorities say Ward knew the victim and her family.

According to police, Ward used his cell phone to make a video recording of the assault.

He was taken into custody on Sunday morning in Camden.

At the time of Ward’s arrest, police say he was employed by the YMCA of Burlington and Camden Counties and worked in two area schools through the organization’s Prime Time before-school and afterschool programs.

Since being hired by the YMCA in September 2017, Ward has spent time working with students at Beverly City School on Bentley Avenue in Beverly and Carson Elementary School on Garfield Avenue in Pennsauken.

Police are urging any additional victims to come forward.

“The investigation revealed that Ward may have had inappropriate contact or interaction with students under his care,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “I urge anyone who suspects this defendant of having engaged in inappropriate behavior with a child to contact law enforcement and provide the details of the incident.”

Ward is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and sexual assault.